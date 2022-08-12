Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Activity

AutoZone Price Performance

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,230.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,038.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.