Mutual Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 282.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 34.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $46.76 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.01. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.