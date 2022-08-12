Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 612 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the first quarter worth $486,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA WFH opened at $51.49 on Friday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43.

