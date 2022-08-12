Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $667,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after buying an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

