Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.17 and a 52-week high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

