Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Price Performance

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $94.22.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

