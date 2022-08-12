Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

