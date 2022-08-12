Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 12,452 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 602.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53.

