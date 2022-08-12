Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

