Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $29,059,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 752,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,039,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 329,751 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $6,466,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

