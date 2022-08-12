Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,291 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

