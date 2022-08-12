Lincoln National Corp Invests $254,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,309 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,473,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $64.46 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

