1,025 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,835 shares of company stock worth $1,915,277 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $228.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

