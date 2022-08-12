Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 562 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 896,027 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after purchasing an additional 656,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,240,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 397,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

