Alexander M. Davern Sells 1,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

