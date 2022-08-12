Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Fiserv by 22.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

