General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

