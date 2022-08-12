Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

