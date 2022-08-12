Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $133.88.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

