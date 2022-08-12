Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 2,297 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,609 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

