Mutual Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

