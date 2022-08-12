Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $690,000 Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth $4,266,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth $3,299,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 184.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $38,207.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,694 shares in the company, valued at $677,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.61 million, a PE ratio of 235.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.