Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Shares of ALK opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.