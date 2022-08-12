Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

