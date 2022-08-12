American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lowered by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,166,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $155.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $153.12. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.