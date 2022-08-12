Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,462,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,887 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,543,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $20,061,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 2,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 276,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 264,684 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Stock Up 0.2 %

NLSN opened at $27.45 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

