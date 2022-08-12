Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 272 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Allegion by 920.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 161,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Insider Activity at Allegion

Allegion Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLE opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.55. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

