Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,294 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 853,938 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 312,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group



American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

