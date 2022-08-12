Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $623,000 Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 276,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 264,684 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

