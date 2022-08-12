Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allegion were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 113.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegion Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.