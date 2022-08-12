Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,354 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.
Insider Activity at Republic Services
Republic Services Price Performance
RSG stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Republic Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Services (RSG)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.