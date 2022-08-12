Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,354 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.