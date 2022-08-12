M&T Bank Corp Buys 5,716 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Forrester Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

Forrester Research Price Performance

In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

FORR opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

