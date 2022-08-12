Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,010 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after buying an additional 232,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

ABC stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.71. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

