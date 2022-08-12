BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $74.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

