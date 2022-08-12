137,230 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of RealReal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RealReal Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 565.71% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

