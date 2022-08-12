Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 15.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2,173.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $4,725,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 219,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 155,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $121.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

