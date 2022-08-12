Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Raised to $83.00 at Raymond James

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

ALRM stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $90.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $107,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,124,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $107,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,124,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,176,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

