Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,882,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,882,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $3,038,445. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

