Bivin & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bivin & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

