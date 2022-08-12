IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.7% during the first quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,772,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,523,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after buying an additional 679,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $104,982.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,935,133 shares in the company, valued at $51,364,827.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $104,982.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,935,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,364,827.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

