5,006 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,924,000. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

