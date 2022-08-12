Fountainhead AM LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fountainhead AM LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $439.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

