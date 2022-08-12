Fairfield Bush & CO. Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 377,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,933,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $439.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

