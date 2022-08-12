Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 139 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Assurant were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Assurant by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $163.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.71. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

