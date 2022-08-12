Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 8,278.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 863,732 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after buying an additional 648,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after buying an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.27 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.