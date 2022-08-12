Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NiSource were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NiSource by 127.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 598,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 336,010 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in NiSource by 149.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 163,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $18,504,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 18.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NiSource Stock Down 0.0 %

NI stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

