IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEX were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

IDEX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $214.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day moving average is $192.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

