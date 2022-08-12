Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 37.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,793,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,928,000 after acquiring an additional 484,264 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

