Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.74 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,843,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

