Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $753,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Comerica were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $84.31 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

